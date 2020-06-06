India News | 'About 28,000 Farmers Affected in Pune Due to Recent Cyclone'

Pune, Jun 6 (PTI) About 28,000 farmers have been affected by cyclone 'Nisarga' in Maharashtra's Pune district, an official said on Saturday citing a preliminary assessment.

The cyclone had made landfall near Shrivardhan in coastal Raigad district, about 177 kms away from Pune, on Wednesday afternoon bringing alone gusty winds and heavy rainfall, before moving in the north-east direction.

Also Read | Sabarimala Temple Set to Re-Open From June 14 for Monthly Pooja and Festival; Guruvayoor to Permit Weddings.

"Prima facie, 28,000 farmers and 371 villages were affected," said Pune collector Naval Kishore Ram.

Though located in ghat areas in Pune district, the villages that were affected by the cyclone are geographically close to the coastal Konkan region.

Also Read | Jyotiraditya Scindia Dispels Rumours of Him Quitting BJP, Tweets 'False News Travels Faster Than The Truth'.

Earlier in the day, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and his cabinet colleague Dilip Walse Patil chaired a meeting with officials in Pune.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)