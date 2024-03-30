Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 30 (ANI): Union Minister Anurag Thakur lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government for bringing development to Jammu and Kashmir and reducing terrorist activities.

Anurag Thakur campaigned for Jugal Kishore Sharma, BJP's candidate from Jammu, on Saturday.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP Announces Eighth List of Candidates, Fields Rebel Congress MP Preneet Kaur From Patiala; Check Names of Candidates.

"Abrogation of Article 370A, elimination of stone-pelting incidents and separatist activities, 75 per cent reduction in terrorist activities and around 50 per cent reduction in deaths of security forces personnel--all this was possible in Jammu and Kashmir when a strong government came to power at the Centre," the Union Minister said.

"PM Modi has brought development to J&K--the six-lane expressway, IIM, AIIMS. So I am confident," he added.

Also Read | Mumbai Bomb Threat: Man Held for Bomb Hoax Call To Blow Up Dadar and Kalyan Railway Stations.

Thakur also hit out at the Congress party, accusing it of 'continuously violating the law'.

"Congress is a political party that lives with arrogance and continues to violate the law. Corruption by Congress is clearly visible. They are also standing with dishonest Arvind Kejriwal," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha seat, Jitendra Singh, accused the Congress of neglecting Udhampur and said that region did not get its due because of Congress and Kashmir Centric parties.

"Past Congress MLAs and MPs elected by the people of Udhampur had occupied ministerial berths for years together but instead of caring for their people, they followed the Kashmir-centric appeasement policy of their masters and thus themselves became a party to regional discrimination against the very constituency that had elected them," Singh said.

"In the past 10 years, all demands made by Prime Minister Modi have been fulfilled, and Udhampur has received special treatment," he said further.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4.

The Lok Sabha polls will continue until June 1 and will be held in seven phases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)