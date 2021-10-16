Muzaffarnagar, Oct 16 (PTI) An absconding gangster, allegedly involved in several cases of robbery and loot, has been arrested, police said Saturday.

Anurag alias baby was arrested by Civil Lines police on Friday.

According to Station House Officer (SHO) Bijendra Singh Rawat, Anurag was wanted under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act and had been absconding for 20 years.

