Allahabad, Nov 4 (PTI) The social media activity of an absconding life convict has landed him in a soup with the Allahabad High Court asking the Uttar Pradesh government for details of the efforts being made to nab him.

The High Court was hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhishek Som who said Badan Singh Baddo, awarded life-term imprisonment, had fled from custody on March 28, 2019 but no efforts were made to arrest him.

The petitioner also placed certain documents on record to substantiate that the convict was regularly operating his social media pages.

The plea also claimed that the absconder has political connections because of which no action was being taken against him.

A bench of Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma, while hearing the plea on Monday, directed the Principal Secretary (Home Affairs) to furnish complete details of the efforts being made by the state to ensure the arrest of the convict.

The Standing Counsel appearing for the state government stated that a Special Task Force has been constituted to arrest the absconding convict.

The court after hearing concerned parties observed, "Having considered all facts of the case, we deem it appropriate to have complete details relating to the efforts made by the State to ensure the arrest of the convicted absconder. Such details are required to be placed on record by way of filing of a personal affidavit by the Principal Secretary to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Department of Home Affairs."

The court fixed November 23 as the next date of hearing in the case.

