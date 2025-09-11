New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) today officially announced its central panel of candidates for the upcoming Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

The panel features Aryan Maan for the post of President, Govind Tanwar for Vice President, Kunal Chaudhary for Secretary, and Deepika Jha for Joint Secretary, as stated in the release.

Following the announcement, the nominated candidates received a grand welcome from the students of Delhi University at the University's Faculty of Arts.

Aryan Mann, ABVP's candidate for the post of DUSU President, said, "From the very first day of my admission to Delhi University, I began to understand the real challenges faced by students. After joining ABVP, I have consistently worked on issues such as opposing fee hikes and advocating for the development of essential facilities. As the candidate for DUSU President, I am committed to raising genuine student concerns throughout my campaign. I am encouraged by the strong support I have been receiving from the student community since the very beginning."

ABVP's Govind Tanwar, DUSU VP candidate, pledged to address hostel allotment and supplementary exams for final-year students, said, "I am grateful to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad for placing its trust in an ordinary karyakarta like me. The Vidyarthi Parishad has always been at the forefront in addressing the problems faced by students on campus. As a candidate for Vice President, I am committed to working on key issues, including fair hostel allotment and ensuring supplementary examinations for final-year students."

Secretary candidate Kunal Chaudhary highlighted plans for 'one curriculum, one fee,' better sports equipment, quality canteen food, and support for outstation students, stating, "Getting admission into Delhi University was like a dream come true for me. On my very first day of admission, it was the Vidyarthi Parishad that welcomed me at the college gate. I see many challenges before us in the university, such as implementing 'one curriculum, one fee,' addressing the shortage of sports equipment, ensuring pure and nutritious food in the canteen and forming a committee for outstation students so that they do not face difficulties in finding accommodation."

Deepika Jha, ABVP's candidate for the post of DUSU Joint Secretary, said, "For a student like me, coming from a modest background, it is only within the Vidyarthi Parishad that reaching top positions becomes possible. For the past few years, I have been committed to raising and addressing the issues faced by the girls of the Delhi University, such as ensuring NCC opportunities for all girls in colleges, installing sanitary pad vending machines, and creating a safe environment on campus so that all my sisters feel empowered and secure within the university premises. I humbly request all to support the ABVP team so that together we can achieve more for our student community."

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said, "Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad has announced a strong and dedicated panel for all four central seats of DUSU. We will soon release our manifesto after incorporating valuable feedback from students across the university. We are confident that the students of DU will extend their invaluable support to our candidates and ensure ABVP's victory on all four seats." (ANI)

