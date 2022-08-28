Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], August 27 (ANI): Amid a clash between the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), nine people on three bikes threw stone at the latter's office in Thiruvananthapuram's Vanchiyur, Trivandrum Commissioner Sparjan Kumar informed on Saturday.

According to the commissioner, the incident took place at 2 am during which a car was also damaged.

"Around 2 am, three bike-borne people threw a stone at the office of CPI-M, a car was also damaged. The incident has happened and we are investigating it," Kumar said.

Terming it a clash between the ABVP and CPI-M at Vanchiyur, the police have registered three cases in the matter.

"Three cases registered. It was a clash between ABVP and CPI-M at Vanchiyur. We are in the process of making arrests, he added.

CPI-M District committee Secretary Anavoor Nagapan has also alleged the role of RSS behind the incident and said that they have been trying to create chaos in the city.

The Friday protest march by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the BJP eventually turned into an attack against ABVP students and the state committee office.

According to the ABVP State Secretary Sreehari, the ABVP activists have given a petition based on the poor conditions of the road near the Sanskrit College to the Vanchiyoor ward councillor during the protest march by LDF.

It was alleged that the Left goons had attacked the protesting students without any provocation and later also vandalized the office of ABVP State Committee.

"The CPI-M goons attacked our students and they also arrived here and vandalized the office. The police are also with them and they arrested our activists," Sreehari told ANI. He also alleged that the CPI-M District Secretary himself orchestrated an attack on their office and accused them of this fake attack. (ANI)

