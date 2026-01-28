New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Both Houses of Parliament are scheduled to hold an obituary reference to former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia on the first day of the Budget Session 2026-27.

Khaleda Zia had passed away on the morning of December 30, 2025, while she was undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in Dhaka at the age of 80.

Following the commencement of the session with the President addressing the joint sitting of both the Houses, according to the List of Business in Rajya Sabha, the House will hold obituary references to the passing away of former MPs L Ganesan and Suresh Kalmadi

The Lower House will include the obituary references to former MPs Shalini Patil, Bhanu Prakash Mirdha, Satyendra Nath Brohmo Chaudhury, Suresh Kalmadi and Kabindra Purkayastha.

In Rajya Sabha, the Secretary General is likely to lay on the Table a statement showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence today with President Droupadi Murmu addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

The session will span 30 sittings over 65 days, concluding on April 2. The two Houses will adjourn for a recess on February 13 and reconvene on March 9 to enable the Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants of various ministries and departments.

The first part of the session will mainly be devoted to the financial business relating to the Union Budget for 2026-27 and discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

Essential legislative and other business is expected to be taken up mainly during the second part of the Session.

Meanwhile, the Economic Survey of India will be presented on January 29, followed by the Union Budget 2026-27, to be presented on February 1.

The Economic Survey document, prepared by the Economic Division of the Department of Economic Affairs in the Ministry of Finance and formulated under the supervision of the chief economic adviser, provides insights into the state of the economy and various indicators for 2025-26 (April-March), as well as an outlook for the next fiscal. (ANI)

