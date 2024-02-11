New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) staged a protest march at the Jawaharlal Nehru University gate, a day after clashes broke out between the ABVP and the Left organization in the university.

In protest, the Left Front formed a human chain against the violence unleashed by the ABVP on campus.

"We wanted to give a message that the way ABVP unleased violence on campus should stop. We have adjourned the UGBM. We will resume it on Monday," Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said on Saturday.

"They (ABVP) have only 40-50 people. Even today there was a march stating that campus democracy should stop," Ghosh said.

Speaking on the human chain, the students' leader said, "We want to give a message of peace that violence will not be tolerated on this campus."

Ghosh also alleged that the ABVP has the support of university authorities.

"The ABVP has the support of university authorities, who are playing on the back foot. At first, they said that there is Covid and when there was normalcy everywhere and elections were being held on other campuses, we countered them," he said.

The JNUSU president said that the Left keeps winning in JNU because they are connected with people and believe in the Constitution.

"We are always questioned about why we win in JNU, even though the Left is diminishing everywhere. This is because we are connected with the people and believe in the Constitution," she said.

Earlier, a clash erupted between the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left organisation at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday night at the University's General body meeting (UGBM).

While accusing each other of creating a ruckus in the meeting, both ABVP and the Left parties claimed that their members were injured. (ANI)

