New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) A section of teachers on Tuesday wondered, burdened as they are with academic work, why they were chosen over civil defence volunteers for COVID duty at IGI Airport, even as the DDMA withdrew its order that asked for their deployment at the Delhi Airport.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) had on Monday issued an order directing government school teachers' deployment at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport to enforce COVID protocols.

After facing criticism from teachers, the DDMA on Tuesday withdrew its order that was meant to be enforced from December 31 to January 15, and exempted teachers from the COVID duty.

The original order had been issued by the district magistrate (West) on behalf of the DDMA.

District Secretary (West-A) of the Government School Teachers Association Sant Ram said that teachers should not be involved in duties other than academics and that government staff apart from teachers should have also been deployed at the airport.

"Why involve the teachers in duties other than academics? We understand that there might have been requirements by the authorities but in that case, why were government staff apart from teachers deployed for airport duty?" Ram asked.

Neeru Vijh of Government Girls Senior Secondary School in Vasundhara Enclave welcomed the cancelling of the order and said people from civil defence should have also been included for the airport duty.

"I welcome the move that the order has been withdrawn by the DDMA. However, more people from the Civil Defence should have been included in such duties.

"Teachers should be given some respite from their regular duties, many of them will be taking remedial classes during the winter vacations too," she said.

"Even teachers need to look after their social boundaries," she added.

Deepak Chauhan, one of the teachers whose name was listed for duty at the airport, concurred with his colleagues and said teachers should only be involved in duties related to academics.

"I have remedial classes listed for January 2 to January 15 as well and so was not sure why I was deployed for airport duty. I think teachers should only be involved in duties related to academics," Chauhan said.PTI ABU

