New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Academic scores alone cannot define a student's true abilities and exams are just a small part of the larger journey of knowledge and self-growth, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

In a podcast with Lex Fridman released on Sunday, Modi said a strange mindset has developed in society today where even schools measure their success by students' rankings.

"Families too feel pride when their child achieves a high rank because they believe it improves their educational and social status. This mentality has resulted in increased pressure on children. Kids also began feeling that their entire lives depend on 10th and 12th grade exams.

"We have introduced significant changes in our new education policy to address this issue. But until those changes take effect on the ground, I feel another responsibility. If our children face challenges, it is my duty to listen to them, understand them, and ease their burden," he said.

The prime minister noted that when he conducts 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', he gets insights directly from the students, understands their parents' mindset, as well as the perspectives of people in the educational field.

"So these discussions don't just benefit the students. They benefit me too," he said.

Modi asserted that exams are valuable for assessing knowledge in a specific domain but they cannot become the sole measure of someone's overall potential.

"Many people may not score high academically, yet can hit a century in cricket because that is where their true strength lies. When the focus shifts to actual learning, scores tend to naturally improve," he said.

During the over three-hour interaction, the prime minister also advised parents to understand that life is not just about taking exams.

"Families should understand that their children aren't trophies meant to be displayed or models to show off in society. It is not about saying, 'Look, my kid scores so high'. Parents really need to stop using their kids just as status symbols.

"Secondly, students should always keep themselves well-prepared beforehand. Only then can they appear for exams feeling stress-free and confident. They should have complete trust in themselves and their abilities. Sometimes I see students panic over the smallest issues during exams," he said.

"Those lacking confidence constantly keep looking for distractions. But if you are confident and have genuinely worked hard, just take a minute, take some deep breaths, relax your mind and refocus your attention calmly," he added.

During the podcast, Modi also shared anecdotes about innovative ways used by teachers during his childhood that helped him grasp concepts better.

Sharing his mantra of always focusing on learning, the prime minister said he used to learn a lot from reading, but these days, more and more he learns by being fully present.

"Whenever I meet someone, I am fully present in the moment. I give them my full attention. This complete focus allows me to grasp new concepts quickly. When I am with you, I am fully present, grounded in the moment. No calls or messages can pull me away from this moment with you. I am fully present focused on the here and now. That's why I always believe this is a habit everyone should embrace.

"It will sharpen your mind and improve your learning ability. Besides, knowledge alone cannot light the way. You must immerse yourself in the flow of practice. You cannot master driving merely by reading the life stories of great drivers. You must get behind the wheel and take the road yourself," he said.

