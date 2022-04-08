Jaipur, Apr 7 (PTI) A team of the Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested the Chief Executive Officer of Biofuel Authority here along with a contract worker for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 5 lakh, officials said.

The accused Surendra Singh Rathore had demanded Rs 20 lakh bribe from the complainant in lieu of allowing his business to run in an uninterrupt manner and also for renewal of license, ACB DGP BL Soni said.

He said the team on Thursday arrested Rathore and contract worker Devesh Sharma red-handed while taking a bribe of R. 5 lakh.

Searches are going on in four different places, including the residence, farm house and apartment of the accused in Jaipur city, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and investigation is being undertaken, he added.

