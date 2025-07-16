Kamareddy (Telangana) [India], July 16 (ANI): Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a raid at the RTA Check Point at Pondurthi of Bhiknoor Mandal, Kamareddy district, on Wednesday and seized unaccounted cash worth Rs 52,000, the agency said.

According to a press release by Telangana ACB, the surprise check was conducted by the ACB officials at 9 am.

Also Read | Bihar Special Intensive Revision Drive: CEC Gyanesh Kumar Lauds Voters As Electoral Roll Revision Nears Completion; Over 88% Forms Received.

During the course of the search operation, an unaccounted sum of Rs 16,000 was recovered from the possession of AMVI Sam Richardson, and Rs 9,000 from private agent G Shiva Kumar.

A further amount of Rs 4,000 was found concealed within an office file folder. Moreover, it was observed that multiple drivers arriving at the RTA checkpoint were routinely offering cash payments to secure passage, suggesting the existence of a longstanding and organised system of extortion.

Also Read | 'Let's Have the Debate': KT Rama Rao Challenges Telangana CM Revanth Reddy to Public Debate at Medigadda Barrage, Slams Congress for 'Political Fraud'.

Upon verification, Rs 23,000 was recovered at the checkpoint at the time of inspection, with potential for further accrual as proceedings advance. Thus, an amount of Rs 52,000, which was unaccounted, was seized, the press release said.

It was also noticed that the RTA officials had engaged five unauthorised private individuals to assist in checkpoint operations, four of whom were found on site.

As per the release, the officials were noticed intentionally neglecting their duties, allowing agents to stop vehicles and collect illegal payments from drivers and vehicle owners.

A detailed report will be sent to the Government, recommending necessary action against the concerned. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)