Mussoorie (Uttarakhand) [India], November 22 (ANI): The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) delivered 'Viksit Bharat' talks at the 100th Common Foundation Course at LBSNAA, Mussoorie. CAG K Sanjay Murthy outlined three key pillars - expanding access, promoting data-driven governance, and strengthening institutional maturity in financial management.

On Friday, he began his address by highlighting the vital role young civil servants will play in shaping governance across sectors.

Also Read | Tejas Fighter Jet Crash in Dubai: Kamal Haasan Condoles Death of IAF Pilot Namansh Syal Killed in Crash at Dubai Air Show.

Murthy cited the reform of providing free access to premium academic journals for institutions across India. A consolidated national negotiation by the Ministry of Education now enables over 13,000 journals to be accessed by more than 5,000 institutions, with nearly one crore downloads every month (previously 1 crore downloads per year). He urged officers to adopt collaborative approaches, referencing the UJALA LED bulb initiative to illustrate transformative scale.

S Murthy explained how data enhances accountability, noting Indian institutions' engagement with global rankings (QS, Times Higher Education) revealed insights on research quality, employability, gender representation, and SDG performance. Systematic data helps diagnose gaps and monitor progress.

Also Read | Netra Mantena-Vamsi Gadiraju Wedding: Jennifer Lopez Arrives in Udaipur to Perform at Big-Fat Wedding of US Millionaires (Watch Video).

He stressed strong financial transparency and investment-readiness, noting that education and health need substantial capital. Officers were encouraged to improve accounting practices and asset registers to leverage funding opportunities.

In his concluding remarks, CAG urged the 660 officer trainees to recognise the impact of small, sincere actions. He highlighted a 23 per cent cumulative emissions reduction (2015-2070) from SDG interventions and advised humility, accessibility, and commitment to transparency.

After his address, the CAG held an interactive Q&A, responding with clarity. He noted the government's expansion of IITs, NITs, and IIMs to boost higher education, research, and industry integration.

CAG S Murthy also inaugurated the Khel Mahotsav, calling it a celebration of unity, discipline, and collective energy. He emphasised that sports build fair play, integrity, and leadership qualities essential for civil servants. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)