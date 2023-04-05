Lucknow, Apr 5 (PTI) An accused in the 2005 BSP MLA Raju Pal murder case, Abdul Kavi surrendered before a court here on Wednesday.

Special CBI magistrate Yasha Sharma sent accused Kavi to jail under judicial custody till April 7.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka on April 8, 9.

Earlier, Kavi had moved an application saying that he wanted to surrender.

Taking him into custody, the court directed its officer to serve on him the documents of the case so that the case could be sent to the sessions court for trial.

Also Read | Hanuman Jayanti 2023: Delhi Police To Regulate Celebrations in Jahangirpuri Which Witnessed Violence in 2022.

Abdul Kavi has been on the run for 18 years.

Pal, a BSP MLA, was killed in Prayagraj in 2005. The CBI had booked Abdul Kavi by a supplementary charge sheet filed in 2009 but since then, the case could not proceed further due to his absence.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)