Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 7 (ANI): Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) in Guwahati held a 'Run For Ayurveda' event on Tuesday to create awareness about the rich heritage of Ayurveda in healing and enriching the quality of lives of the people.

The event was flagged off by ace international swimmer and ex-team India swimmer, Elvis Ali Hazarika from its Barsajai campus.

Also Read | Bombay High Court Dismisses Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal's Plea Against 'Illegal Arrest' in Canara Bank Loan Fraud Case.

Dinesh Baruah, Assistant Director (In Charge), Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) joined Elvis Ali Hazarika to lead this mass awareness run as part of the 8th Ayurveda Day celebrations.

More than 150 people joined in this noble endeavour which is part of a month-long celebration running up to the 8th Ayurveda Day, 2023 which is on November 10, 2023.

Also Read | CAT 2023 Exam Admit Card Out at iimcat.ac.in: Hall Ticket for Common Eligibility Test Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

During this period, a host of activities, including bike rallies, school field visits, various competitions among school children, health camps and health talks especially in the rural areas, and street plays among many others have been organised to create mass awareness about the healing and life-enriching prowess of Ayurveda.

Elvis Ali Hazarika, the renowned swimmer with international acclaim, said, "India has a rich heritage when it comes to healing people's ailments through its age-old traditional medicines, be it Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Sowa Rigpa, Naturopathy, or Homoeopathy. Ayurveda, with its proven legacy of thousands of years, is a cause of celebration for every Indian as it has gifted humanity an elixir to remain healthy and enrich the quality of life.

"I am happy to join in today's 'Run for Ayurveda' event, held at the behest of the Ministry of Ayush, and I hope that our walkthrough the neighbourhood will send out a message to embrace this wonder of our rich Indian civilisation."

Dr Dinesh Baruah, Assistant Director (In Charge), Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI), Guwahati, said, "The 'Run for Ayurveda' is an attempt to make mass awareness about the rich healing qualities of Ayurveda and its time tested efficacy in providing patient care solutions...On behalf of all the staff at CARI, I would like to also thank you for your stupendous efforts to make us proud in the field of swimming and becoming a positive role model for the younger generations to emulate." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)