Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 19 (ANI): As the vedic rituals ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple entered its fourth day today, Govind Dev Giri, member of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, said that the 'Netronmelan' (unveling of Ram Lalla's statue) will be done by applying honey to a gold bar.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple will take place on January 22.

"The basic method of 'netronmelan' is that by applying honey to a gold bar, the eyes become anointed, which looks like 'kajal' to the people," Acharya Giri said while speaking to ANI.

"Ram Lalla has been enshrined in his grand temple. Today, the holy fire will be established for worship. However, the resolution for the Pran Pratishta was taken on Thursday itself. The resolution has been taken with the Vedic thoughts by sitting with the block Vedic scholars. Today, the fire will appear," he added.

Acharya Govind Giri further explained, "After this, the method of worship will become dynamic. In the ancient knowledge of worship, all the Gods and Goddesses are invoked first and fire is considered to be the supreme of all these gods. That is why offerings are made in the fire in the same way as with the recitation of mantras. Offerings are made and that offering automatically reaches the God or Goddess. Now that the deity has been enshrined, a bandage is tied in front of its eyes, which will be opened on January 22 after the completion of the puja with complete Vedic rituals."

Meanwhile, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) media-in-charge Sharad Sharma shared glimpses of the Ram Lalla idol, which was placed inside the sanctum-sanctoram of the temple on Thursday.

The idol of Lord Ram was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple in Ayodhya on Thursday. Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday.

The idol of 'Ram Lalla' is carved by Arun Yogiraj, a famed sculptor from Karnataka. The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone. The Pran Pratishta ceremony will be held in Ayodhya on January 22.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha'; a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will lead the main rituals. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony. (ANI)

