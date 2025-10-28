Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 28 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday, while addressing the Pravasi Rajasthani Meet in Kolkata, said that despite being away from their homeland, Pravasi Rajasthanis have maintained their traditions, customs, and cultural values.

He said that the Rajasthan government is organising Pravasi Rajasthani Day in Jaipur on December 10 to strengthen the ties between the Karmabhoomi and Janmabhoomi of Rajasthanis living around the world.

"This day will serve as a dedicated platform to celebrate the achievements of Pravsi Rajasthanis and deepen their connection with their homeland," CM Sharma said. He invited all Pravasi Rajasthanis to actively participate in the upcoming Pravasi Rajasthani Divas.

Bhajanlal Sharma stated that Pravasi Rajasthanis have made a significant contribution to the economic development of West Bengal. The Chief Minister commended the Pravasi Rajasthani community for preserving Rajasthan's culture from generation to generation, saying their achievements are inspiring for the state's youth and future generations. He noted that the Rajasthan Foundation (RF) currently has 26 chapters operating in various states and countries around the world.

The Chief Minister said that a dynamic, investor-friendly environment has been created in the state, leading to continued growth in industry, trade, and infrastructure development. He encouraged Pravasi Rajasthanis to invest in education, healthcare, tourism, and other emerging sectors to become partners in Rajasthan's development.

Chief Minister Sharma said that Rajasthan has emerged as the country's leading textile hub, with over 1,500 factories operating. The state is the largest producer of polyester viscose yarn, cotton, and wool, and ranks fourth in cotton production.

"Our new Textile and Apparel Policy promotes innovation and employment generation," he said. He added that Rajasthan is home to approximately 85 minerals, and the state is the leading producer of zinc, lead, silver, marble, and sandstone in the country. He added that Rajasthan's stone heritage, from the Parliament House to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, is unparalleled. The state government has also implemented the Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024 and the M-Sand Policy 2024 to expedite the auction of mineral blocks.

Bhajanlal Sharma said that Rajasthan's HPCL refinery is going to be operational soon. Additionally, the Rajasthan Petro Zone is being developed to boost downstream industries. He stated that Rajasthan is rapidly becoming India's hydrocarbon and petrochemical hub. He invited Pravasi Rajasthanis to set up their units in the state.

The Rajasthan CM noted that the state ranks first in India in the field of solar energy with an installed capacity of 34,555 MW. He added that land has recently been allotted for renewable energy projects with a capacity of 17 GW, demonstrating Rajasthan's leadership in sustainable development.

CM Sharma stated that tourism is a key pillar of Rajasthan's economy. Approximately 23 million tourists were expected in 2024, and the state government has granted industry status to the tourism and hospitality sector. He informed that the government has reduced the minimum investment requirement for land allocation for tourism projects from INR100 crore to INR 50 crore. He further added that the state government is also developing a Dharmik- Paryatan Circuit, connecting major pilgrimage sites such as Khatu Shyamji, Nathdwara, Pushkar, Salasar Balaji, Ranakpur, and Mount Abu.

The Chief Minister said that during the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit held in December last year, the state government signed investment agreements worth INR 35 lakh crore, of which the foundation stone has been laid for projects worth INR 7 lakh crore. He said that Rajasthan is committed to promoting investment and ease of doing business and, in a very short time, 22 new policies have been implemented. Twelve other policies, such as the Semiconductor Policy, Space and Aero Defense Policy, Global Capacity Center Policy, and Rajasthan Trade Promotion Policy, are in the pipeline to promote an inclusive and progressive industrial ecosystem in line with the vision of Developed Rajasthan 2047.

CM Sharma stated that under the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme (RIPS) 2024, investors are being offered the most attractive financial incentives, focusing on green development, export promotion, and skill development. This policy also covers emerging sectors such as aerospace and defense, drones, semiconductors, agri-technology, and waste recycling. He further stated that under the RIICO Direct Land Allotment Policy, investors who have signed MoUs with Rising Rajasthan are being provided industrial plots at reserved rates without any auction process. Over 1,200 investors have benefited from this scheme in the past few months.

Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Urban Development and Self-Governance, Jhabar Singh Kharra, stated that the government is focusing on providing sustainable and affordable housing and green development through initiatives like the Township Policy. These efforts will encourage more active participation of expatriate Rajasthanis. He said that the resolve for a developed Rajasthan will be further strengthened by the participation of NRIs in investment and development in the state.

On this occasion, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma honoured NRRs who have made valuable contributions in the field of social service and released the coffee table book of Rajasthan Foundation. (ANI)

