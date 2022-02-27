Chennai, Feb 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday added 439 fresh infections to its cumulative COVID-19 tally, which rose to 34,49,007, while the toll reached 38,003 with one more fatality.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 1,209 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,04,611, leaving 6,393 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new infections with 119, followed by Coimbatore 66, Chengalpet 51 while the remaining cases were spread across other districts.

Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur, Theni and Thirupathur recorded nil cases in the last 24 hours.

A total of 60,707 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.43 crore.

A 42-year-old woman from Nagapattinam district was the only victim to succumb to the virus in the last 24 hours due to Covid-19 Pneumonia, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, during the pulse polio vaccination drive held today, 56.18 lakh infants were administered the drops.

Chief Minister M K Stalin formally inaugurated the campaign in Chennai, which was conducted through 43,051 centres across the state, a release said.

As against the targeted 57.61 lakh infants, 56.18 lakh were administered the vaccine.

Over the next three days, health care workers would visit the residences of those babies which were left out during the campaign today to administer the vaccine.

A detailed awareness on the pulse polio vaccination campaign was also held in all parts of the state, the release added.

