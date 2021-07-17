Amaravati, July 17 (PTI): The active coronavirus caseload went up slightly over 25,000 on Saturday, after dropping down the mark on Friday, as fresh cases outnumbered the recoveries in a day in Andhra Pradesh.

While 2,672 fresh positives were reported in 24 hours ending 9 AM, 2,467 patients had recovered from the infection, a health department bulletin said.

The state reported 18 more deaths in a day, it said.

The number of active cases is now 25,041 after a total of 18,98,966 recoveries and 13,115 deaths so far.

The total positives increased to 19,37,122.

East Godavari reported 504 fresh cases, Chittoor 372, Prakasam 315, West Godavari 292, SPS Nellore 288, Krishna 257, Guntur 225 in 24 hours.

Kadapa added 149, Visakhapatnam 111 and Anantapuramu 73, while three more districts registered less than 50 each.

Chittoor and West Godavari saw three fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, Anantapuramu, East Godavari, Prakasam and Srikakulam two each and Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and SPS Nellore one each in a day.

