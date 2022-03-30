Amaravati, Mar 30 (PTI): The number of active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh fell to 288 on Wednesday.

Also Read | Shocking Bestiality in Kerala: Pregnant Goat Raped, Killed by Three Men in Kanhangad.

The state reported 15 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the total to 23,19,524, according to the day's bulletin.

Also Read | Sukhoi Su-30MKI Aircraft Suffers Tyre Burst After Landing at Pune Airport, Leads to Runway Blockage.

In 24 hours ending 9 AM, 41 infected persons got cured, making it a total of 23,04,506 so far.

As no fresh deaths were reported, the toll remained at 14,730.

Six districts did not report any fresh Covid-19 case in a day.

The remaining seven districts added between 1 and 4 new cases each.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)