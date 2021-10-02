Amaravati, Oct 2 (PTI): For the first time in many months, active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh came down to the 10,000 mark as the state reported 865 fresh positives and 1,424 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

Also, nine more people succumbed to the infection in 24 hours, a health department bulletin said.

The state's COVID-19 chart showed a total of 20,51,998 positives, 20,27,229 recoveries and 14,195 deaths so far.

The active caseload is now 10,574, the bulletin said.

Only three districts reported between 100 and 175 new cases in 24 hours, while four added between 50 and 100 each.

Three districts logged less than 50 cases each and three more registered less than 10 each.

Kurnool district now has the lowest number of 24 active cases, while East Godavari has the highest 2,166 in the state.

In 24 hours, Chittoor district reported three fresh COVID-19 fatalities, Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam two each.

