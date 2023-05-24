New Delhi, May 24: India has recorded 552 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 6,591 from 7,104, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which include three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. COVID-19: India Reports 1,134 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Five Deaths.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,891). The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.80 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,49,451 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent. COVID-19: India Reports 170 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, One Death; Active Cases Decline to 2,371.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)