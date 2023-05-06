New Delhi, May 6: India recorded 2,961 Covid infections in a day while active cases dipped to 30,041 from 33,232 a day earlier, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The death toll has increased to 5,31,659 with 17 fatalities, which includes nine reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. Following the new cases, the country's Covid infection tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,67,250). COVID-19 Not a Global Health Emergency Anymore, Says WHO.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,05,550 and active cases now comprise 0.07 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.75 per cent while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent, the ministry said. COVID-19: India Reports 3,962 New Coronavirus Infections in Past 24 Hours, Active Cases Dip to 36,244.

According to the health ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

