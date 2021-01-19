Mumbai, Jan 18 (PTI) A 49-year-old anti-drugs activist was arrested on Monday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai Police in connection with a drugs case, an official said.

The name of the activist, identified as Asif Sardar, had cropped up as a supplier during interrogation of one Ayyaz Yakub Mandiwala (46) who was arrested from Pydhoni in south Mumbai for allegedly possessing 150 grams of MD worth Rs 15 lakh, he said.

Sardar was placed under arrest after questioning and booked under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official added.

