Kolkata, Jul 9 (PTI) A group of environmental activists on Wednesday urged the West Bengal government to dredge the Rabindra Sarobar in south Kolkata and map the area to protect its rich biodiversity.

The 104-year-old manmade lake covers an area of 73 acre. It is surrounded by 119 acre of green cover, which is home to various flora and fauna.

In a letter to Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of the lake, Save Rabindra Sarobar Forum member Somendra Mohan Ghosh said that mapping the water body and its surrounding green cover would help track changes over time, enabling authorities to prevent encroachments.

Referring to an earlier directive of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to submit an action taken report by September 2 on steps to save the rich biodiversity of the lake, the forum said scientific dredging using modern equipment was urgently needed to effectively clean the lake.

Another member, Sumita Banerjee, said, "Proper dredging can help restore the lake's natural ecosystem, supporting biodiversity and aquatic life."

A senior KMDA official said a tree plantation programme has been initiated to maintain the lake's green cover and promote ecological balance.

"We are also involving locals in the drive," he said.

The area is home to over 11,000 trees, 50 species of plants and various migratory birds, making it a biodiversity hotspot, he added.

