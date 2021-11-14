Moga (Punjab) [India], November 14 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood announced on Sunday that his sister Malvika Sood will enter politics.

His announcement comes ahead of Punjab assembly polls, which are scheduled to take place next year.

"My sister Malvika will be entering politics. She is ready and I have seen her service to people," said Sood while addressing a press conference. However, no clarity was offered which political party his sister will join.

Sood made two big announcements regarding healthcare assistance during the press conference, offering assistance to patients of Dengue fever and kidney ailments.

"I have seen that Dengue is spread in various parts of Punjab. I assure that Rs 5,000 will be provided throughout Punjab to families of patients suffering from Dengue who cannot afford treatment. Also, people in Moga do not need to worry about their dialysis. Earlier, they had to go to other districts for their dialysis but we will provide free dialysis to the patients," he said.

On the issue of drug addiction, the actor said that he has been working for the cause of controlling drug addiction and is associated with numerous NGOs aiming to tackle it.

"Employment is extremely important. It is the only thing that can end drug addiction among people," he added.

During his interaction with the media, Sood listed education, healthcare and employment as three important issues in politics that need focus.

He urged people to not follow his choices and vote for the representatives they like during the elections.

"If you do not feel like supporting Malvika from within, do not vote for her. Rather, cast your vote for the candidates you truly like. People and parties are not important but your inner voice is," he said. (ANI)

