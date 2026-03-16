New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): One person was killed after a speeding truck overturned at the Okhla underpass in Delhi early Monday morning.

Shayam, an eyewitness to the accident, told ANI the incident occurred around 12:50 AM when no administration officials were present at the spot. He alleged that the police did not provide help despite arriving at the scene.

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The accident occurred after a speeding truck overturned at the Okhla underpass.

"It happened around 12:50 PM. There was no one there, no administration officials. We dialled 100 at 12:55 PM. Two policemen came, they saw the dead body and left after seeing it. If they wanted, they could have helped. There was a gas leak, so they said to move away. We could have also helped. There were 50 per cent chance he could have survived. But they did not help. I think the driver was drunk. Speed, I think, was 100 kmph," Shayan alleged.

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However, an ambulance was rushed to the accident spot, and a few police personnel were also present later on, diverting the incoming traffic.

Further details are awaited. The police are yet to confirm the details of the accident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)