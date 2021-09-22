New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) The Asian Development Bank on Wednesday revised down India's economic growth forecast for the current fiscal to 10 per cent, from 11 per cent predicted earlier, citing the adverse impact of the second wave of the pandemic.

The growth forecast for India in fiscal year 2021 (ending in March 2022) was revised down, as the spike in COVID-19 cases during May dented the recovery, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) said in its latest economic outlook.

Also Read | Apple To Replace Current Notch With Punch-Hole Design on iPhone 14 Pro Models: Report.

"The outbreak, however, dissipated faster than anticipated, resulting in several states easing lockdown measures and returning to more normal travel patterns.

"The economy is expected to rebound strongly in the remaining three quarters of FY2021, and grow by 10 per cent in the full fiscal year before moderating to 7.5 per cent in FY2022," said the Asian Development Outlook Update (ADOU) 2021.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall Expected to Lash Gujarat, MP, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Parts of Maharashtra This Week.

In its Asian Development Outlook forecast in April this year, the multilateral funding agency had projected India to grow at 11 per cent in the current fiscal year.

"Because consumption will recover only gradually, government spending and exports will contribute more to FY2021's growth than they did in the previous fiscal year," it said about India.

About the region, it said the outlook varies across South Asia. South Asia comprises Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The sub-region is projected to expand more slowly this year than earlier projected, but faster next year, it said.

According to ADB, growth in the People's Republic of China (PRC) will remain strong, despite a protracted recovery in household consumption.

"The GDP growth forecast remains unchanged at 8.1 per cent in 2021 and 5.5 per cent in 2022, as a solid export performance and higher fiscal support in the second half of 2021 keep growth on track," it said on China.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)