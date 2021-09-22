New Delhi, September 22: Heavy rainfall is expected to lash several states including Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh among others over the coming days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its weather bulletin. The IMD said that widespread rainfall with heavy showers is likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and other parts of Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh till September 24, and decrease thereafter. The weather agency added that heavy rainfall is expected over Rajasthan and Gujarat during September 22-25. Monsoon 2021 Forecast: Heavy Rainfall To Continue Over West Bengal, Odisha Today Due to Cyclonic Circulation Conditions.

On Tuesday, the IMD issued a yellow alert for nine districts in Maharashtra's Vidarbha, warning of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning at few places. An alert was sounded in Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Amravati, Wardha, Gadchiroli, Chandrapur, Yavatmal and Washim districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Giving details about the monsoon status in parts of India, the IMD said that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall is very likely over Uttarakhand during September 22-25 and over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana today, i.e. on September 22, 2021. Moreover, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the Northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25. It is likely to move west northwestwards and reach the Odisha coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence; a fresh spell of heavy rainfall likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26, 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 22, 2021 08:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).