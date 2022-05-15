Jammu, May 15 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police of the Jammu zone Mukesh Singh on Sunday called for regular anti-tunnelling and anti-drone activities along the International Border after reviewing security arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

Singh along with Deputy Inspector General of Police, Jammu-Kathua-Samba range, Vivek Gupta visited the Kathua district and held a review meeting about the law-and-order situation, and security with a focus on the Amarnath Yatra scheduled to start on June 30, an official said.

The ADGP inspected a police station in Rajbagh and also reviewed the security of the Lakhanpur corridor – the gateway to Jammu and Kashmir from Punjab – and held a security review meeting with all supervisory officers and SHOs, he said.

Singh stressed on the strengthening of inter-state checking points and the national highway security grid to curb criminal activities and transportation of drugs and weapons.

He called for regular anti-tunnelling exercises and anti-drone activities along the International Border to thwart the nefarious designs of anti-national elements and ensure a peaceful pilgrimage to the cave shrine of Amarnath.

The ADGP stressed upon the officers to strengthen the intelligence grid and ensure input sharing for rapid action by the forces and take appropriate counter-measures to thwart attempts by terrorists, the official said.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Jammu, Chandan Kohli on Sunday visited the areas along the International Border here to review the security scenario.

He visited different police establishments, including police stations Miran Sahib, R S Pura and Arnia. The SSP also visited the BSF post in Jabowal and Border Police post in Trewa where drone was sighted recently.

During his visit, Kohli reviewed the security scenarios in border areas and reviewed border deployments, especially in the areas that fall under the jurisdiction of border police posts.

