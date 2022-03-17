New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): Slamming the Congress' G-23 leaders, party MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday said political parties face ups and downs, that does not mean rebellion.

"Sonia Gandhi is open for talks to every Congressman. When it is needed that we should fight together, some politicians (G-23 leaders) are making statements against the party. If they have the right intentions, why do not they talk to Sonia Gandhi," Chowdhury told ANI.

"When these politicians were made ministers in UPA government, did they ask that the posts should be given considering democratic process? Everything was hunky-dory back then because we were in power. Political parties see ups and downs, that does not mean rebellion," added the Congress leader.

Following the poll debacle of Congress in five states and a row and accountability over leadership, G23 members held a meeting at Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence.

Besides Azad, G23 leaders include Shashi Tharoor, Kapil Sibal, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Manish Tiwari, and others.

After the meeting, the Congress' G23 leaders on Wednesday said that the only way forward for the party is to adopt the model of collective and inclusive leadership and decision-making at all levels.

The results of five assembly polls came as a shock to the Congress which was hoping to do well to revive its prospects for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and to fend off the emerging challenge from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Trinamool Congress to replace it as the fulcrum of anti-BJP politics in the country.

The party is slated to elect a new party chief later this year at the culmination of organisational elections. (ANI)

