Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated Kala Kumbh, a unique camp created by the state Culture Department here in Prayagraj.

According to a UP government statement, Kala Kumbh is an exhibition showcasing the art, culture and archaeology of the state, along with records of historic Kumbh events.

During his visit to Kala Kumbh, he examined the artworks showcased in the hall and engaged with 3D videos highlighting various aspects of the camp.

Adityanath admired the distinctive artworks, temple replicas and thematic exhibitions in the exhibition hall.

Praising the initiative, the chief minister described Kala Kumbh as an authentic documentation of the Kumbh's developmental journey.

The Kala Kumbh features an exhibition gallery and a stage for cultural performances, spanning approximately five acres. The gallery displays photographs, replicas and exhibits tracing the journey of Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, monuments of UP, protected heritage sites, manuscripts and artefacts.

A key highlight of Kala Kumbh is the section dedicated to the historical perspective of Maha Kumbh. The eighth segment of the exhibition delves into administrative insights from all Kumbh events held in Prayagraj between 1866 and 1954, presented through government letters, records and official documents. This section includes reports, correspondences, administrative orders and other records, offering a comprehensive view of Kumbh over the last 150 years.

Authentic archival material showcases the systemic measures, infrastructural developments and economic strategies undertaken during each Kumbh, making it a treasure trove of historical documentation, the statement added.

On this occasion, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Meshram, presented the UP chief minister with a memento.

