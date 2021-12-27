Lucknow, Dec 27 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday paid tributes to sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh, saying their sacrifice will inspire to fight against tyranny and unrighteousness.

The chief minister took part in a programme associated with the martyrdom of the sons of the Sikh Guru at his official residence, where Gurbani Kirtan was held, according to a statement.

"It was the divine tradition of the Sikh Gurus that never allowed anti-Sanatan Dharma intentions of foreign terrorists to succeed. From Guru Nanak Dev to Guru Gobind Singh, Sikhism is a wonderful amalgamation of power with devotion. This divine tradition had come to save India. 'Sahibzada Day' will always inspire us to fight against tyranny and unrighteousness," Adityanath said.

Remembering the martyrdom of four sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the CM said those who came with the intention of converting India to Islam, today their existence has been erased.

The CM said when Babur attacked India, "terrorists tried to convert the whole country to Islam and enslave India". However, his intention was not allowed to be fulfilled by the Sikh Gurus, Adityanath said.

"Who does not know that Aurangzeb wanted the Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singhji to renounce their faith and abandon the teachings of the great Guru traditions by luring them but they chose getting buried alive to protect the country," the chief minister said.

He said the Sikh community is known for its dedication towards the nation in the entire world.

"It is well known who were the ones who drove the Kashmiri Hindus and Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir. Guru Tegh Bahadurji Maharaj was the one who protected the Kashmiri Pandits in the country," he said.

"Maharaja Ranjit Singh brought two tonnes of gold and transformed the Kashi Vishwanath Temple into the Golden Kashi Vishwanath Temple. Aurangzeb destroyed the temple but Maharaja Ranjit Singh made the temple golden. The 'New India' must decide whether Aurangzeb deserves being respected or the great Maharaja Ranjit Singhji," said the CM.

The chief minister also spoke on efforts for the restoration of historically important gurdwaras in the state and the establishment of a museum on the tradition of the Gurus.

According to an official spokesman, Uttar Pradesh is the first state to observe "Sahibzada Diwas" from 2020, when Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed that the sacrifice of the Sikh Gurus should be part of the school curriculum.

