Dehradun, May 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanatah, who is on a three-day visit to his home state Uttarakhand, spent another day with his relatives and friends in his ancestral village and attended a family function.

Before taking part in the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew, Adityanath went for a walk with his relatives and friends at daybreak to revisit his favourite haunts where loved to play as a child.

As he walked through the streets with a smile on his face, people of all age groups greeted him.

Yogi addressed those he knew by their names and asked them how they were doing. Young children came and touched his feet and took selfies with him.

As he returned from his early morning stroll, there was a seemingly endless stream of visitors from his village and nearby areas to see him.

He met them and later joined the rest of the family to watch the hair tonsure ceremony of his nephew.

Adityanath began his visit to Uttarakhand on Tuesday by unveiling the statue of his spiritual Guru Avaidyanath at a college in Bidhyani (Yamkeshwar) and headed straight for his village in the evening to meet his mother and seek her blessings.

He will stay in the village on Wednesday too. He will leave for Haridwar on Thursday where he will attend a programme before returning to Lucknow.

Adityanath left his village in 1990s when he went to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh to start a monk's life under the spiritual guidance of Guru Avaidyanath.

