Lucknow, Feb 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday asked Akhilesh Yadav why does he not treat his uncle Shivpal Yadav respectfully and claimed that whatever little courtesy the Samajwadi Party chief has shown to his general secretary is due to BJP.

He was speaking during the motion of thanks to Governor Anandiben Patel's address in the legislative assembly.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Gifts Meghalaya Stoles, Nagaland Shawls to German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

"I talk about 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. But at least on the pretext of this side (BJP), you have started giving respect to your 'Kaka Shri' (uncle)," he said.

"Shivpal ji, when I look at you, I am reminded of a scene from the Mahabharata. An experienced person like you is always cheated and repeatedly insulted. We respect you. You are our senior member and should get respect," Adityanath continued.

Also Read | Dolphin Carcass Washed Ashore at Tannirbavi Beach in Karnataka.

Pointing towards Akhilesh, the chief minister said, "Why do you insult him so much. Seeing his simple nature, I would like to say, start treating him with respect."

He said, "One can inherit power, but not brains. If the Leader of Opposition controls his anger, then he who has not been able to unite the state can unite his family."

In 2016, Shivpal Yadav parted ways with SP while he was a cabinet minister in the council of ministers headed by Akhilesh Yadav.

In 2018, he formed Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party - Lohia (PSP-L).

The uncle-nephew duo came together during the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll in December last year following the death of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. He even asked people to call the party chief "Chhote Netaji" as they used to call party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav "Netaji".

Shivpal currently represents the Jaswantnagar assembly constituency in Etawah district. After Mulayam's demise, he played an instrumental role in ensuring the victory of Dimple Yadav from the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency.

After his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party - Lohia (PSP-L) merged with Samajwadi Party (SP), Shivpal Yadav said that he will stay with the latter for the rest of his life even if he does not get any position.

On January 29, he was declared the party's national general secretary and Akhilesh its national president.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)