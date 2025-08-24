Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 24 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid tribute to the bravery, valour, and sacrifice of the Sikh community at Gurudwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Gorakhpur's Paidleganj, and inaugurated tourism development projects.

He also unveiled the renovated Gurudwara Bhawan and dedicated upgraded facilities to the devotees.

According to an official release, for the first time, the Chief Minister's residence itself became a centre of Sikh faith, where Guruvaani echoed, the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas were remembered, and new traditions were initiated.

By bowing his head at Gurudwaras and continuously engaging with Sikh delegations, the Chief Minister reaffirmed that Sikh pride is an integral part of Uttar Pradesh's cultural identity.

In December 2020, the glorious history of Sikh Gurus was introduced into the school curriculum of Uttar Pradesh for the first time. In Lucknow, "Khalsa Chowk" was established in Alambagh, symbolising the honour and pride of Sikh tradition among the people.

The Yogi government also gave official recognition to "Sahibzada Diwas."

Earlier, the Chief Minister's residence had already hosted a grand celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Prakash Parv, where Guruvani was recited and the sacrifices of the Sahibzadas were commemorated.

The most recent example of this vision is the launch of the "Panch Takht Yatra Yojana." For the first time, the Uttar Pradesh government has ensured that Sikh devotees from the state can visit all five sacred Takht Sahibs--Sri Anandpur Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib (Punjab), Sri Damdama Sahib (Punjab), Sri Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib (Nanded, Maharashtra), and Sri Harmandir Ji Sahib (Patna, Bihar).

Under the scheme, devotees are not only facilitated in their darshan but also provided financial assistance of at least ₹10,000 per person.

Chief Minister Adityanath believes that the Sikh and Nath traditions flow from the same stream of patriotism and sacrifice.

It is also noteworthy that, just as Prime Minister Narendra Modi elevated Sikh pride on the global stage--most prominently through the Kartarpur Corridor--the Uttar Pradesh government has carried forward this vision by giving special recognition to Sikh Akharas and Gurudwaras in landmark events such as the Prayagraj Mahakumbh.

On the occasion of the Baisakhi festival, the Chief Minister had emphatically stated that Sikh tradition is an immortal current of Sanatan Dharma--one that has taught citizens that protecting religion and serving the nation are the highest goals of life. Today, this spirit has taken deep root in Uttar Pradesh: Sanatan and Sikh traditions are not separate, but two streams of the same cultural heritage.

By carrying this shared legacy to new heights, CM Yogi is not only reviving history but also shaping the direction of the future. (ANI)

