Mathura, August 24: In a disturbing incident, a self-styled "tantrik" allegedly raped a 35-year-old woman in the Naujheel area of Mathura after luring her under the pretext of helping her conceive a child. The woman, married for eight years without children, had approached the accused on Saturday, August 23, for a cure. Claiming he could perform rituals to aid her pregnancy, the tantrik instead exploited her vulnerability and raped her.

The incident came to light after the survivor, who had gone to meet the tantrik on Saturday, narrated her ordeal to the police. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suresh Chandra Rawat confirmed that the 45-year-old accused, Mushtaq Ali, had convinced the woman that a ritual would help her conceive, but instead sexually assaulted her. A case under Section 63 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against him. The accused is absconding and efforts are on to trace him, reported PTI. Gorakhpur Shocker: 55-Year-Old Mentally Challenged Woman Raped in Uttar Pradesh, 3 Arrested.

In a similar case in Bihar, a 25-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly raped by a self-proclaimed "tantrik" in Muzaffarpur, as reported by The New Indian Express. The woman had visited the accused, identified as Shanker Shah, on June 29 after suffering dizziness during pregnancy. Misled into believing that rituals would cure her health issues, she was allegedly assaulted when left alone with him. The ordeal continued the following day before she confided in her husband. Kushinagar Horror: Girl Raped, Kidnapped, Converted in Uttar Pradesh; 4 Held.

According to the report, the victim was later taken to a government facility for medical care but was reportedly kept waiting for nearly two hours despite being in acute pain. Acting on her complaint, police arrested Shanker Shah, who has since been remanded to judicial custody. Authorities confirmed that the victim’s statement has been recorded and further investigation is ongoing.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 24, 2025 05:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).