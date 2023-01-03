Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], January 2 (ANI): Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wished a speedy recovery of passengers injured after a train derailed near Pali in the wee hours of Monday.

The Rajasthan CM tweeted, "Train No. 12480, Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train accident between Rajkiawas-Bomadra section is sad, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Gehlot said officials of the district administration, along with medical teams, have been asked to coordinate with the Railways and provide necessary assistance to the injured.

"Here 26 injured passengers were taken to Bangar Government Hospital and treated, most of whom have been discharged after treatment(sic)," Gehlot tweeted.

In another tweet, the CM informed that helpline numbers have also been issued by the district Administration to help the injured passengers.

"Passengers are being taken to their destination by buses. Also, district administration officials along with railway officials are continuously monitoring," Gehlot tweeted.

Earlier, the chief public relations officer (CPRO), NWR said, "11 coaches were impacted due to derailment of Bandra Terminus-Jodhpur Suryanagari Express train. Buses have been arranged for stranded passengers so that they can reach their destinations."

The incident occurred at 3:27 am between the Rajkiawas-Bomadra section of the Jodhpur division. The train was en route to Jodhpur, the CPRO said.

Passengers said that the incident took place five minutes after its departure from Marwar junction.

No casualties were reported, sources said, adding that an accident relief train had also reached the spot soon after the incident.

Help desks have been set up at all boarding stations of the train for assistance, the CPRO said, adding that passengers and their families can also dial 138 and 1072 for any information on the injured.

Passengers on board the train said the recounted the horrific experience.

"Five minutes after the train departed from Marwar junction, we heard a loud noise and the train stopped. We got down to see sleeper class coaches derailed and lying off the track. Within 15-20 minutes, ambulances arrived," said one of the passengers. (ANI)

