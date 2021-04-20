Jaipur, Apr 20 (PTI) In an administrative reshuffle, the Rajasthan government on Tuesday issued orders of transfer and posting of eight IAS officers.

IAS officer Rajendra Bhatt has been posted as Udaipur divisional commissioner, and Dinesh Kumar Yadav as Jaipur Divisional Commissioner.

IAS officer Nathmal Didel has been made Hanumangarh district collector, according to the transfer order issued by the department of personnel.

Vikas Sitaram Bhale who had been awaiting posting orders was made the secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Department.

Jaipur Smart City Ltd CEO and Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation commissioner Lok Bandhu was transferred to Barmer as district collector.

Avdhesh Meena, who was made the CEO of Jaisalmer Zila Parishad in the previous transfer order on April 7, will replace Lok Bandhu.

The department also cancelled the transfer of IAS officer Hridesh Sharma from the post of Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) secretary to Barmer as collector.

Sharma was transferred to Barmer on April 7 in the transfer list of 67 IAS officers. He will now continue as the JDA secretary.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)