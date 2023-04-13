New Delhi, Apr 13 (PTI) Delhi Jal Board vice chairman Somnath Bharti on Thursday asked officials to follow a zero-tolerance policy on the issue of water contamination and called for rational distribution of water in the national capital.

Bharti assured officials of his 24x7 availability to address problems.

He instructed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on water contamination, prioritise crisis management, and ensure rational distribution of water in the national capital, an official statement said.

The DJB vice chairman also directed officials to ensure immediate completion of road restoration work after laying sewer or water pipelines to reduce inconvenience to people.

