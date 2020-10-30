Rameswaram (TN), Oct 30 (PTI) Four Indian fishermen who drifted into Sri Lankan waters have been rescued by the Indian authorities, following a tip-off from the Navy of that country, officials said on Friday.

The fishermen from Mandapam in the district had set sail on Wednesday but did not return following which their relatives took up the matter with Fisheries department.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 Hits 302 km North-East of Kabul.

Subsequently, a search was undertaken.

Meanwhile, the Sri Lankan Navy informed the High Commission of India in Colombo that a boat which had suffered engine failure was struck at Katchatheevu, following which the Indian Navy and Coast Guard swung into action, official sources said.

Also Read | Karnataka Bye-Elections 2020: COVID-19 Positive Electorate Allowed to Vote in RR Nagar and Sira Bypolls.

The snag was rectified and the fishermen brought back safely, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)