New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) A 91-year-old Afghan-born Sikh man died here Monday and his mortal remains were cremated in the absence of his son as an emergency visa application could not get response from authorities concerned, alleged Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum.

Harbans Singh, a resident of Delhi, was on life support at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital for the last two weeks and breathed his last on Monday morning, Chandhok said.

Kultar Singh, a prominent Afghan Sikh businessman in the UAE, and his wife, both Afghan passport holders, applied for an emergency visa on March 29 after Harbans Singh suffered an acute cerebrovascular accident, Chandhok said.

However, there was no response from authorities in India , claimed Chandhok.

Early this month, Kultar Singh had told PTI that his parents fled Kabul in the 1990s to escape violence there and have been living in Delhi since. They receive Indian citizenship in 2017, he had said.

