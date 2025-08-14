Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district witnessed a historic moment of pride and patriotism on Wednesday after the Shaheed Samrasta Mission dedicated a fully equipped residence, built in honour of soldier Gajendra Rao Surve, to his parents after a wait of 19 years.

A unique and emotional moment unfolded when a group of youth, as a mark of respect, placed their palms on the ground for the soldier's mother to walk upon while entering the newly constructed home, symbolically named 'Rashtra Shakti Mandir'. The atmosphere echoed with chants of "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Shaheed Gajendra Rao Surve Amar Rahe."

Also Read | TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee Dares BJP-Led Central Govt To Immediately Dissolve Lok Sabha, Says 'Conduct SIR Across Country, Not Selectively in Poll-Bound States'.

Gajendra Rao Surve lost his life on February 2, 2006, in Ladakh while defending the nation. For years, his elderly parents lived in hardship. Upon learning of their condition, the Shaheed Samrasta Mission organised public contributions to construct the Rashtra Shakti Mandir at Rs 21 lakh.

Surve's mother, Kalpana Surve, said that after her son's death, the family had land but could not afford to build a house. "Then, brother Mohan Narayan of Shaheed Samrasta Mission came forward to help us voluntarily. What the government, politicians, and officials could not do for years, he and his team built a home for us in the form of Rashtra Shakti Mandir. My family and I are happy that there is someone in the country who treats the families of brave soldiers as their own. Today, my son, wherever he is, would be happy to see that these sons of the mission have fulfilled the dream he left incomplete."

Also Read | 'Ask Government of Pakistan': US Declines To Confirm Fate of Pak's F-16s During Operation Sindoor, Refers Queries to Islamabad.

Shaheed Samrasta Mission founder and national convener Mohan Narayan said all members of the organisation consider themselves heirs of India's revolutionaries and fallen soldiers, and believe that it is the duty of every Indian to take care of their families.

"Through the Shaheed Samrasta Mission, we have been reaching out to the families of martyrs for the past 18 years to resolve their problems with the help of society, and we will continue until every such family lives with dignity and without difficulties. We also demand from our Parliament to make a law for the welfare of martyrs and their families, and to ensure that the benefits of this law reach over 36,000 families of soldiers who have laid down their lives since independence," he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav congratulated the mission's founder for his work and extended greetings to the Surve family on receiving the house.

"Today, Shaheed Samrasta Mission, which provides permanent homes to the families of national heroes and martyrs, has provided a residence to the family of Gajendra Rao Surve in Ujjain. I extended my greeting to both of them, the founder of the Mission and the Surve family, who received the home. I also pay my tributes to Gajendra Rao Surve," CM Yadav said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)