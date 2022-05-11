New Delhi, May 11 (PTI) Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw promised more "human centric ideas" for the Railways as industrialist Anand Mahindra commended the national transporter for its recent innovation of "baby berths" for passengers travelling with infants.

In order to make train journeys more convenient and comfortable for those travelling with babies, the national transporter has fitted on a pilot basis foldable "baby berths" on the side of the lower main berths of the Lucknow Mail Train.

"This is just how I would like to see Indian Railways differentiate itself globally: through ‘human-centric' design.

"@AshwiniVaishnaw Given your education & experience, a lot is expected of you. But wonderful to see you lead with both head AND heart!" Mahindra tweeted.

"Look forward to more human-centric design ideas," Vaishnaw tweeted in response.

On 27 April 2022, two baby berths which are 770 mm in length, 255 mm in width as well as 76.2 mm in height, were fitted to 12 and 60 main berths of the second cabins on both the ends of coaches on the Lucknow Mail train.

Officials said the innovation will be expanded once it gets positive feedback from railway passengers.

Once the railway tries it out more and records feedback, it will put the necessary details on the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS) where it can be booked by passengers on request, the official further said.

