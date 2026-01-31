New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): Harpreet Brar takes a four-wicket haul, KL Rahul and Shreyas Gopal hit fifties, Ruturaj Gaikwad scored a 19-ball duck on his birthday, and Shahbaz Ahmed's 11-wicket haul in Bengal's win over Haryana in the ongoing Ranji Trophy on Day 3.

During the Bengal vs Haryana match at Ch Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, Shahbaz Ahmed ripped through Haryana's batting order, picking up a six-wicket haul in the second innings as Bengal claimed a massive 188-run win on the third day.

Shahbaz accounted for all of the first six wickets to fall, starting with Yuvraj Yogender Singh, to reduce Haryana to 69/6 before the rest of the bowlers cleaned up the tail.

Earlier, Bengal made 193 in the first innings after Sudip Chatterjee made 86 off 211 balls, with six fours. In response, Haryana were bundled out for 100, giving a 93-run lead, after spinner Shahbaz (5/42) and Akash Deep (5/40) picked five wickets each.

During the Punjab vs Karnataka match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Punjab spinner Harpreet Brar took four-fer as Karnataka all out for 316 in the first innings, with fifties from KL Rahul and Shreyas Gopal. Punjab were at 119/3 and in the lead with Uday Saharan's fifty at stumps on Day 3.

Earlier, Punjab made 309 in their first innings after Abhijeet Garg (81) and Emanjot Singh Chahal (83) played superb knocks. In response, KL Rahul (59), Mayank Agarwal (46), and Shreyas Gopal (77) played valiant knocks for Karnataka as they crossed the 300-run mark in their first innings.

During the Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir match at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium, Jammu and Kashmir are having a lead of 577 runs against Himachal Pradesh after they made 771 in the first innings with knocks from Shubham Pundir (165), Abid Mushtaq (177), Aquib Nabi (54), and Yudhvir Singh Charak (65).

In response, Himachal Pradesh were bundled out for 168. For Jammu and Kashmir, Sunil Kumar picked up a five-wicket haul (5/55). Himachal Pradesh were at a critical position at 26/2 at stumps on Day 3 in their second innings.

Defending champions Vidarbha are 110 runs behind to win their match against Uttar Pradesh after they made 91/4 at stumps on Day 3 in Nagpur. Vidarbha's Aman Mokhade is unbeaten at 50 runs.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh made 237 and 200 in both innings. Vidarbha made 237 runs in their first innings. For Uttar Pradesh, wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel top-scored with 96 in the first innings, and Aaditya Sharma made 44 in the second.

During the Hyderabad vs Chattisgarh match at Gymkhana Ground, Hyderabad were in a dominating position at stumps on Day 3. Kodimela Himateja, who smashed 171, helped Hyderabad reach 631 in the first innings.

In response, Chhattisgarh were bundled out for 283 in their first innings and are at 100/2, still trailing by 248 runs.

Madhya Pradesh's Kumar Kartikeya's 10-wicket haul helped his side to register a 133-run win over Maharashtra at the Holkar Stadium.

Coming to the match, Madhya Pradesh made 187 in their first innings. Venkatesh Iyer (39), Shubham Sharma (28), and Yash Dubey (29) played a fighting knock. For Maharashtra, Rajvardhan Hangargekar picked up a five-wicket haul.

In response, Maharashtra were bundled out for 179 after Ruturaj Gaikwad made 46 runs. Kumar Kartikeya picked up a six-wicket haul (6/33).

Madhya Pradesh showcased a brilliant fightback and scored 258 in their second innings after Shubham Sharma top-scored with 90 runs off 202 balls, with nine fours. Venkatesh Iyer made 60, including nine fours. With the ball, Ramakrishna Ghosh took a five-wicket haul (5/72).

Chasing 266, Maharashtra were all out for 133 after Kumar Kartikeya (4/49) and Aryan Pandey (4/17) delivered match-winning spells for Madhya Pradesh. Birthday Boy, Ruturaj Gaikwad, scored a 19-ball duck on Day 3 on Saturday. (ANI)

