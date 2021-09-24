Kottayam, Sep 24 (PTI) The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in Kerala on Friday lost power in the Municipality here after a no confidence motion, introduced by the Opposition LDF, was passed after it got the backing of the BJP.

As the no confidence motion was passed, the nine month-rule of the Congress, led by Chairperson Binsy Sebastian ended in the municipality.

Peeved at the loss of power in the municipality, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, V D Satheesan lashed out at the CPI(M), saying the Left party was joining hands with anyone to weaken the UDF in the state.

Out of the total 52 seats in the municipality, UDF and the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) had 22 seats each while BJP-led NDA had eight seats.

While the UDF councillors stayed away from discussion on the motion, 30 members from the LDF and BJP took part in the proceedings. When the motion was put to vote, 29 members voted for it and one vote was deemed invalid.

Presenting the no confidence motion for the LDF, Opposition leader in the municipality Sheeja Anil alleged that the local self government body does not have a single project under the Life Mission even though there are over 2,000 homeless people in the municipality.

She also alleged that the Congress-led municipality was not following any government orders and proved to be a total failure in various aspects including COVID-19 mitigation programmes.

The UDF members, however, stayed away from the discussion. The Congress alleged that the link between the CPI(M) and the BJP has come out in the open in the Kottayam municipality.

"The LDF will join hands with anyone to weaken the UDF in the state. This was evident when they joined hands with SDPI in Erattupetta and now BJP in Kottayam. The LDF will join hands with minority and majority communalism to defeat the Congress," Satheesan said.

Recently in Erattupetta, UDF lost power after a no confidence motion moved by the Left party was supported by the SDPI.

Out of the 71 panchayats in the district, 50 are ruled by the Left parties. However, the Congress was able to grab power in six municipalities.

The UDF has lost power in Erattupetta and Kottayam now. Ettumanoor and Changanassery municipalities are ruled by the UDF with a thin majority.

Meanwhile, the CPI(M) said even though it received the backing of BJP or SDPI in toppling the UDF from power in municipalities, it will never join hands with any of the communal parties to come in power.

"The Left Front has introduced the motion, but the BJP supported it as part of its respect towards the sentiments of the people of Kottayam. No development projects were carried out by the UDF council in our wards in the last nine months, BJP councillor R R Anilkumar told the media.

