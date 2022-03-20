Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 20 (PTI) Kerala government on Sunday said it would take steps to probe into the death of a 32-year old man who allegedly jumped off a police jeep while under their custody.

State Minister V Sivankutty said the probe would be comprehensive one.

On March 16, the police said they took the man and his wife to a police station after they got a complaint that he was creating trouble in her house. The issue was resolved at the station and the couple went back home, said the police.

Later that night, police said they received information that he got injured after getting drunk.

"Once again, we went, took him to a hospital and treated his wounds and took him back to his house. But his wife and her brother did not allow him in. We couldn't leave him unattended as he was injured, and we took him back to the station. Later while taking him to a hospital for a routine medical checkup, he jumped off the jeep and injured himself badly," a senior police official told PTI.

He was admitted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries today, said the police.

