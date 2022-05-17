Panaji, May 17 (PTI) The Congress on Tuesday said panchayat polls in Goa must be postponed by four months so that members of Other Backward Classes (OBCs) do not face injustice.

Also Read | Jammu Civic Body Passes Resolution to Remove Illegal Loudspeakers from Religious, Public Places.

The tenure of these panchayats culminates on June 19, but the state government wants to take legal opinion before the announcement of dates for polls in view of a Supreme Court order on OBC quota in local bodies.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Youth Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl in Amritsar; Case Registered.

On May 10, the Supreme Court had held that no reservation for Other Backward Classes can be provisioned until the triple test formality, including setting up a dedicated commission to conduct a contemporaneous rigorous empirical inquiry into the nature and implications of the backwardness qua local bodies within the state, is followed "in all respects".

"The OBC Commission in Goa is defunct. The state government should reactivate it and get the data needed to reserve wards for OBCs. We do not OBC communities to face injustice. The state election commission must postpone panchayat polls by four months," Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo told reporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)