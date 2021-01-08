New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) After Singhu border, the AAP has now started installing Wi-Fi hotspots at Tikri border for protesting farmers, party leader Raghav Chadha said on Friday.

The AAP said Wi-Fi connections would help the protesting farmers to keep in touch with their families.

The AAP has strongly come out in favour of the farmers protesting against the new agri laws and its national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has visited the Singhu border twice and expressed his support to the farmers.

"After Singhu Border, Sewadaar @ArvindKejriwal's WiFi sewa reaches Tikri Border. Free WiFi Hotspot installation in full swing at Tikri," Chadha tweeted.

The installation of Wi-Fi hotspots started at Singhu border where Chadha himself went to oversee the process.

Chadha had said as and when demands come, they would install more such hotspots at other border points too where the farmers are protesting against the Centre's three farm laws.

