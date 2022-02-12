Auraiya (UP), Feb 12 (PTI) After the SP, the BSP announced on Saturday that once the party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh, the old pension scheme for the state government employees will be restored.

Addressing an election meeting in Auraiya, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati promised that "a commission will be formed to look into the demands of the employees of the education and other departments, who have staged demonstrations, and their genuine demands will be accepted".

"It also includes the issue of the old pension scheme for the employees because our party does not agree with the new pension system at all. After the formation of the BSP government, the old pension system will be implemented again," she said.

Earlier, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav had also announced that the old pension system for the state government employees will be restored if his party comes to power in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Karamchari Sanyukt Parishad, there are about 10 lakh teachers and employees appointed after 2005 who are not getting the benefits of the old pension scheme.

Hitting out at the BJP government, Mayawati said poverty, unemployment and inflation have gone up due to its wrong economic policies.

She also claimed that the prices of petrol and diesel, which were reduced before the Assembly polls in five states including in Uttar Pradesh, will be raised again after the elections.

"Farmers are also troubled by the wrong policies of this government," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Targeting the Congress, she said the party ruled the country for years since independence, but because of its wrong policies and practices, it is neither in power at the Centre nor in Uttar Pradesh now.

Mayawati accused the Congress of being anti-Dalit, anti-tribal and anti-other backward classes since its inception, adding that after being out of power, it keeps enacting all kinds of drama eyeing the votes of these sections.

"When the Congress is in power, it does not remember the issue of development of these sections," she said.

Taking a jibe at the grand old party's manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh polls, Mayawati said, "When the Congress is in power, it does not remember the issues of participation of women or farm loan waiver."

She alleged that even under the governments of the SP and the BJP, the people of Uttar Pradesh have largely been unhappy.

There was a rule of goons, miscreants, mafia and rioters when the SP was in power, Mayawati said, adding that a "step-motherly approach was adopted at every level with the Dalits and those from the most backward sections of the society".

She alleged that the current BJP-led government in the state has concentrated on implementing the casteist, capitalist and narrow agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"The Dalits and the backward classes have not been able to get the full benefit of reservation in the state because the BJP got most of the government work done through the private sector," the BSP chief said.

She urged the voters to ensure the victory of the BSP candidates in the ongoing polls to strengthen the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

